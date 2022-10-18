Bessie I. (Griffin) Haar, 91, passed Monday, October 17, 2022, at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Gettysburg. She was the wife of Clair W. Haar, her husband of 72 years, who died on June 4, 2022.
Bessie was born November 14, 1930, in New Oxford, the daughter of the late Glenn and Maggie (Finney) Griffin.
Bessie was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Oxford. She retired in 1992, as head cook at New Oxford Elementary School, after working for over 30 years. Bessie delivered food with Meals on Wheels in the New Oxford area and enjoyed bowling and going to the casinos.
Bessie is survived by two daughter, Cynthia R. O’Brien and her husband Mike of New Oxford, and Val K. Rodemer and her husband Gracian of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren, Travis O’Brien, Chad O’Brien, Thomas O’Brien, Lauren Haggarty and Franklin Rodemer; seven great-grandchildren, Tristan, Gavin, Cooper, Remi and Logan O’Brien, and Holden and Heston Haggarty; and one sister, Vergie Norris of Hanover. She was predeceased by one brother and four sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Michael Seifried officiating. Burial will be in New Oxford Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home Friday at 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 Lincolnway East, New Oxford, PA 17350; or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
