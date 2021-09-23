Eugene F. Miller (Gene), aged 69, born on June 27,1952, passed away on September 20, 2021, after an illness.
He was the son of Brooke and Margaret ( Wetzel) Miller both deceased.
Next to him in life was longtime partner Karen Miller; children, Amie Channell ( Mike), Joshua Miller (Amanda), Jessie Miller (Tom), Brittney Miller (Darren), and Leia Brown; siblings, William (deceased), Joseph, Anthony (Donna), Kevin, and Darlene Geiman (Timothy); stepmother, Corrine (Brooke) Miller; step-siblings, Kenneth Krietz (Sherry), Debbie Cool (Allen), Tina Ridenour (Leo); 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held October 16 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony's Shrine located at 16150 St. Anthony Road, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.
