Elsie C. (Cooley) Bixler, age 90, passed away at Hanover Hall in Hanover on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
Elsie was born in York, Pa., on November 22, 1930, and was the daughter of the late Earl F. Cooley and Nellie (Blye) Cooley.
She worked for various shoe factories throughout Hanover for many years and also worked at the Hanover Evening Sun. She enjoyed crocheting, bingo, and playing penny poker and she cherished the time she spent with her family.
She is survived by her children Franklin L. Bixler of Florida, David L. Bixler and his wife Lorraine of Hanover, and Joyce Y. Smith and her husband Thomas of Hanover; her grandchildren, Lynn M. Bixler and David L. Bixler II; and her great-grandson Kevin B. Matthews. She was predeceased by her grandchildren Francine L. Matthews and Rebecca G. Bixler; and her sister Betty (Rodgers) Ruggiero.
Following cremation, family and friends are invited to attend a gathering in celebration of Elsie’s life on Thursday, July 22, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown. Interment will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Cecilian Village, 96 Academy St., McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.