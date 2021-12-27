Sherry A. Masser of Fairfield, Pa. passed away suddenly in the early morning hours on Dec. 14, 2021.
She was born in Alexandria, Va. to Harry and Juanita Foo on April 19, 1948. She married the love of her life, Lewis Masser, on Dec. 22, 1981. She was the mother to four children and instilled her loves of knitting, cooking, and singing, in one form or fashion to each of her children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Juanita Foo, and her husband, Lewis Masser.
She is survived by her four children, Maria (Byron), Billy, Amanda (Matt), and Nicky (Shasta); seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She will always be remembered for her smile and her heart.
Burial will be private and at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Missionaries of Charities in her name.
