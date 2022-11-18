Lisa D. Eyler, 57, of Gettysburg, entered God’s eternal rest on Thursday, November 17, 2022, peacefully at her home with her husband and family by her side.
Born June 17, 1965, in Reno, Nev., she was the daughter of the late William D. and Julia D. (Austin) Mallette. Lisa was the loving wife and best friend of Billie R. Eyler Jr. with whom she shared 35 wonderful years of marriage.
In addition to her husband, Lisa is survived by her beloved children, Joshua Eyler and wife Sarah, Cassandra Fockler and husband Bradley, and Chad Eyler and wife Thu; and her Pug named Raven. She was blessed with two grandchildren that she deeply adored, Everett Fockler and Hendrick Eyler. Lisa is also survived by her siblings and their families, whom she loved very much: sister, Susan Sharrah and husband Mike; and brother Jonathan Mallette and wife Sandy.
Lisa was employed at TrueNorth Wellness Services in Hanover, Pa., for 34 years. Throughout her esteemed career at TrueNorth, Lisa was blessed with many colleagues who became lifelong friends.
Lisa enjoyed frequent visits to the beach (her happy place), and fishing with her husband. She loved to shop and was an avid Baltimore Ravens and Washington Capitals fan. She will be deeply missed and forever cherished for her genuine spirit, generosity, and above all, love for her family and friends.
A celebration of Lisa’s life will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg, with Chaplain Adam Leeper officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.