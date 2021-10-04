Miss Thelma Kay Diffenbaucher, 70, of Waynesboro, Pa., passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021, in her home.
Born April 6, 1951, in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Nellie K. (Funk) Diffenbaucher. She was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
She graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1969. She later graduated from Penn State University in 1973.
Kay worked as a teacher in the Fairfield Area School District from 1974 until her retirement in 2009. During her time as a teacher, she coached girls’ field hockey, basketball and volleyball.
She was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waynesboro, Penn State Alumni Association, PA State Education Association, PA Association of School Retirees, and Renfrew Museum.
Kay enjoyed Penn State Football and staying at home with her dog, Gus, and her many cats.
She is survived by her siblings, J. Larry Diffenbaucher and Diane M. Diffenbaucher, both of Waynesboro.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Marilyn J. McClure and Frances J. Wortz.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in Burns Hill Cemetery, East Main Street, Waynesboro, Pa., with Rev. Joel Nogle officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Antietam Humane Society, 8513 Lyons Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
