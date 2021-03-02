Brian C. Weigle, age 50, of Biglerville, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at his home. He was born Wednesday, Nov. 18, 1970, in Gettysburg, the son of the Charles F. and Darlene I. (Winand) Weigle of Biglerville.
Brian was formerly employed by Ventura Foods in Chambersburg for several years. He enjoyed volunteering at Hickory Hollow Farm in Gettysburg. His favorite horse at the farm was Maddie.
In addition to his parents, he is also survived by one sister, Tynia M. Weigle of Chambersburg.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Private graveside services will be held at in Sunnyside Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Carroll Hospice of Westminster for their care during Brian's illness.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
