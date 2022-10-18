James K. “Tex” Rorrer Sr., 92, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Hanover Hall Nursing Center.
Born on Wednesday, February 26, 1930, in Tazewell County, Va., he was the son of the late Durwood E. and Ella French Rorrer. He was also preceded in death by two sons, Eugene Rorrer and Kenneth Sneeringer. Another son, Gerald “Jerry” Rorrer, died on Friday, October 14, 2022.
Tex owned and operated the A&H Motorcycle Shop in Hanover for many years. Known as a “Jack of all trades,” he was also a former employee of Sylvania Shoe, owned and operated a food truck, was a house painter and served as a foreman for Asplundh Tree Service. An avid NASCAR fan, he also worked at the Daytona International Speedway. In his early years, he enjoyed racing motorcycles. He proudly served his country in the US Army and was a member of the McSherrystown Loyal Order of Moose #720, Hanover Eagles Aerie # 1406, Hanover VFW Post # 2506, AmVets Post # 22, Hanover Republican Club, and the New Oxford Social Club. Tex will be long remembered as a wonderful and loving father.
Survivors include two children, James K. “Jim” Rorrer Jr. and his wife Deborah of Hanover, and Kelly Rorrer Bruce of Dover; a sister, Mary T. Miller of Hanover; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022, at Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center Inc., 311 Broadway, Hanover, with George Reiker officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, by visiting wish.org
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.