Russell J. Miller, 95, of New Oxford, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023, at his home. He was the husband of Janet E. (Kohr) Miller, his wife of 73 years.
Russell was born June 2, 1927, in Hanover, the son of the late Jacob W. and Olga M. (Wallet) Miller.
Russell was employed for 35 years at Gettysburg Foundry Specialties Company. He was a veteran of World War II serving in the U.S. Navy. Russell was a member of Grace U.M., Hanover, where he also was a Boy Scout Scoutmaster for many years and an assistant Scout Master with New Oxford Troop 85.
In addition to his wife, Janet, Russell is survived by a daughter, June A. Kline and her husband Larry E. of Hanover; a son, David L. Miller and his wife Jane of New Oxford; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Grace U.M. Church, 55 Albright Drive, Hanover, with Pastor Todd Christine officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace U.M. Church or a favorite charity of one’s own choice.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.