Luis H. Hernandez, age 79, of Gettysburg, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Avelina (Guerra) Hernandez with whom he shared 57 loving years.
Luis was born on October 11, 1941, in Sinton, Texas. Luis retired from R&L Orchards (Rice Fruit Co.) where he was employed for 24 years.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Manuel B. Hernandez and Petra Herrera; and two brothers, Richard and Julio Hernandez.
Survivors include his wife Avelina of Gettysburg; two daughters, Mary J. Hernandez of Westminster, Md., and Lisa Hernandez of Gettysburg; two sons, Luis Hernandez Jr. (wife Amparo D.) of Dade City, Fla., and Oscar Hernandez of Abbottstown; nine grandchildren, Nora, Arturo II, Corey, Erika, Maria Cristina, Luis III, Alex, Trevor and Ivanna; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Juana Barbosa of Florida, and Josefina Gonzalez (husband Balde) of Texas; a brother, Manuel Hernandez Jr. (wife Anita) of Florida; and many nephews and nieces.
Professional services entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville. The family wishes to thank Asana Hospice staff and nurses for their thoughtful and tender care during his illness and Dugan Funeral Home. Please visit www.duganfh.com to express online condolences to the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.