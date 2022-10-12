Elaine Taylor Ecker, age 92, of Biglerville, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg. She was born December 1, 1929, in Harrisburg, Pa., to the late Harold E. and Marie E. (Kuntz) Taylor.
She was a graduate of Arendtsville Vocational High School.
Elaine was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, Arendtsville. She was active in the Arendtsville Vocational High School Alumni Association, organized bus trips for Elaine’s Group, and served as a volunteer for the South Mountain Fair.
Surviving are three sons and one daughter, Alan D. Ecker of Biglerville, Valerie E. Bushey and her husband Wayne of Gardners, Brian D. Ecker of Chambersburg, Pa., and Neil O. Ecker and his wife Christine of Biglerville; five grandsons, Ryan and Mark Bushey, and Owen, Nic and Henry Ecker; and three great-granddaughters.
Professional services have been entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home Inc. in Bendersville.
There will be no public viewing. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service to be held on Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Greenmount Cemetery in Arendtsville, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Heather Kurtz officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Elaine to Zion United Church of Christ, 3 Gettysburg St., Arendtsville, PA 17303.
Personal condolences may be offered at www.DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.