John W. James Jr., 40, of Thurmont, Md., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at his home.
John was born May 16, 1980, in Gettysburg, the son of the late John W. James Sr. and Joyce Jones James Menefee of Goodview, Va.
In addition to his mother, John is survived by his stepfather, Jack Menefee; a sister, Holly Hollister and her husband Chris of East Berlin; a brother, Thomas J. Moody of Austin, Texas; his fiancé of 17 years, Angie Seiferd; and a number of nieces and nephews.
John was a graduate of Biglerville High School. Following his graduation he entered the US Navy and spent the next four year in Norfolk, Va., as a base chef. For the last 17 years he has been employed at Mount St. Mary’s University as a chef. He enjoyed hiking, fishing and camping.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. There will be a service at the funeral home at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
