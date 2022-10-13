Evelyn Taylor Price, 96, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Born in Biglerville, she was a daughter of the late Charles L. Taylor and Ruth L. Hoffman Taylor.
A graduate of Shippensburg State Teachers College, she worked as a school teacher and retired from J.B. White. She was a charter member of Midlands Christian Church. Evelyn was a good cook who loved to bake. A kind, loving, and caring person, she also enjoyed sewing and reading.
Surviving are her daughter, Karen E. DeNaro and husband Francis; son, Dwight C. Price; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Fred C. Price.
Friends and family may call at the Martin R. Brown Funeral Home, 565 Ridgley St., Orbisonia, Pa., on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. until noon with a graveside service to follow at 12:30 p.m. at Haven Rest Memorial Park, Shirleysburg, Pa., with Rev. William Bair officiating.
Memorials may be made to Midlands Christian Church, 1312 W. Main St., Lexington, SC 29072; or Fred and Evelyn Price Scholarship Fund, Johnson University Tennessee, 7900 Johnson Drive, Knoxville, TN 37998.
