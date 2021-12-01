Dedicated to God, family and country, Robert W. Klunk, 95, of Littlestown, died peacefully Monday, November 29, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was predeceased by his wife of more than 63 years, Helen V. (Myers) Klunk, who died September 2, 2014.
Born July 3, 1926 in Irishtown, he was the son of the late Francis A. and M. Rhoda (Miller) Klunk. Bob was a 1944 graduate of Delone Catholic High School. He served in the U.S. Army/Air Corps from 1944 to 1946 with the 9th Air Force Unit as a tail gunner in the heavy bombers known as the B-17 Flying Fortress and the B-24 Liberator, culminating his military service with the rank of staff sergeant.
Bob was employed with the Cambridge Rubber Company in Taneytown, Md., as a payroll supervisor until 1974; thereafter, he was elected and served as Adams County commissioner for 18 years before retiring.
During the years of raising his family, he coached Littlestown Baseball for Youth and continued to serve on its board of directors as treasurer for 35 years. Bob was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown, where he served on various committees. He and his wife were dedicated to the local community and Adams County, volunteering with the Meals on Wheels program; and they also were members of the Adams County Republican Committee.
Surviving are his sons, David R. and wife Pam (Basehoar) Klunk and Edward M. Klunk of Littlestown, Richard A. and wife Sharon (Litten) Klunk of Gettysburg, and James S. and Mary (Millan) Klunk of Allentown, Pa.; daughters, Ann M. (Klunk) Riebling and husband Robert of Littlestown, and Mary R. (Klunk) Harner and husband Douglas of Gettysburg; his 22 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. Bob was predeceased by brothers, Francis “Doc” Klunk, Lawrence “Cork” Klunk, Joseph Klunk, Curtis Klunk, and Paul Klunk; and his sister, Mary K. Klunk.
Bob was a life member of both Littlestown American Legion and VFW. He enjoyed following the stock market and finances. His pastimes included bowling, card playing and watching the horse races. He loved watching Notre Dame football, the Eagles, the Phillies, and game shows on TV.
A Mass of Christian Burial is Monday, December 6, at 10 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown, with the Rev. C. Anthony Miller as celebrant. Viewing is Sunday 2-5 p.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown. Interment will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Littlestown, with military honors conducted.
Memorials in Bob’s name may be sent to his church, St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 29 S. Queen St., Littlestown, PA 17340; or American Legion Post 321, 510 E. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340, or the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
