Landon McGee, Gettysburg Football: Landon rushed for 198 yards and a TD, and returned a kickoff for a TD, in a 63-13 win over York Suburban

Brittyn Eakins, New Oxford Football: Brittyn rushed for 192 yards and 3 TDs in a 48-26 loss to Conrad Weiser

Lillian Peters, Bermudian Springs Field Hockey: Lillian compiled 4 goals and 4 assists in 3 wins for the Eagles, who claimed the YAIAA-4 title.

Isiah Kuykendall, Biglerville Boys' Soccer: Isiah reached the 100-point career scoring mark with a 4-goal effort in a win over Delone Catholic

Ryder Noel, Delone Catholic Football: Ryder passed for 185 yards and 2 TDs and rushed for 67 yards in a 24-0 win over Fairfield

