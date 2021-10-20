G. Levon Breighner Crouse, 91, of Littlestown, died Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at The Brethren Home, New Oxford.
She was the widow of Fred O. Crouse who died March 19, 2015. Born December 30, 1929, in Mount Joy Township, Adams County, Levon was the daughter of the late Parr and Olive (Peters) Breighner.
Shewas a Littlestown High School graduate and was a census taker for the Census Bureau for 19 years.
Surviving are her children, Kerry Crouse and Katherine of Nashua, N.H., and Lisa Steinour and Wayne of Fairfield; five grandchildren, Kasey and Keith Crouse, Katie Stone, David Steinour and Rebekah Smith; her six great-grandchildren; her sister, Evelyn Ganas of Gettysburg; and her two brothers, Barton Breighner of Littlestown and Barry Breighner of Gettysburg. Levon was predeceased by her daughter, Virginia E. Crouse; her son, Mark H. Crouse; her sister, June Weaner; and her brothers, P. Atlee and Gordon D. Breighner.
Levon was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Littlestown. She was an avid gardener and flower arranger. She enjoyed cooking, her 4th of July family picnics and spending time with her family.
Funeral service is at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 25, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Littlestown with the Rev. Christopher Thomas officiating. Viewing is 10-11 a.m. Monday at the church. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
Memorials in Levon’s name may be sent to her church at 665 St. Johns Road, Littlestown, PA 17340.
