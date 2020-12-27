Francis I. Hall, 95 of Orrtanna, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at his home.
Born June 6, 1925 on the family farm in Orrtanna, he was the son of the late John I. and Virgie E. (Irvin) Hall. Francis was predeceased by his wife, Vesta Mary (Kane) Hall who died July 21, 1975.
He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving with the U.S. Army. Francis was a lifelong mechanic working for Sell’s Garage and O. C. Rice & Son. Francis also helped out on the family farm, Hall Brothers Fruit Farm in Orrtanna, for many years. He was a lifelong member of St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in Buchanan Valley.
Francis is survived by two children, Mary Louise Lower and her husband William of Biglerville, and Daniel F. Hall and his wife Tammi of Orrtanna; four grandchildren: William Lower III, Andrew Lower, Emma Lower Fleming and her husband Eddie and Joshua Hall; a great-granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Fleming; a brother, Paul W. Hall, and his wife Mary Ellen of Orrtanna and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by three brothers: Joseph, Harry and John Hall; and five sisters: Mary Neiderer, Emma Hall, Betty Wentz, Eileen Hall and Anna Hall.
A visitation for Francis will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, with Rev. Dominic M. DiBaccaro, celebrant. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited to 50 people in the church for the Mass and facial coverings are required. Interment will take place in the church cemetery immediately following the mass with full military honors provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans.
The family suggests memorials to St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in lieu of flowers. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
