Mitchell Edwin Flook, 62, of Gettysburg, died suddenly at his home on Saturday, September 9, 2023.
Born in Gettysburg, on July 14, 1961, he was the son of Charlotte (Fitzwater) Flook of Gettysburg and the late George R. Flook Sr. (2023).
Mitchell was a 1979 graduate of Biglerville High School and had been employed as a welder for Westinghouse/Schindler Elevator Corp. in Gettysburg for over 35 years. During his high school years he worked at Upper Adams Lanes and after his retirement from Schindler, Mitchell was the manager at the Flying Bull Saloon in Gettysburg.
His interests included collecting cars, hunting and shooting pool. He was a member of the Tri-Town and NAPA Pool Leagues, New Oxford Social Club, and former member of the Gettysburg Eagles.
He is survived by two children, Jared M. Flook of Gettysburg, and Katlin Cooper (Wesley) of Aspers; granddaughter, Everly Cooper; three brothers, George R. Flook Jr. (Mary) of Taneytown, Md., Michael Flook (Deb) of Gettysburg, and Kenneth Flook (Debbie) of Gettysburg; and a number of nieces and nephews. Mitchell also leaves behind his longtime companion, Betty Edwards.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. A viewing will take place on Thursday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
