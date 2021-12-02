John R. Skinkus of New Oxford passed away peacefully November 17, 2021. He was born in Pottsville, Pa., on June 22, 1939.
John lived in Minerville and attended Minersville High School, Kutztown University and earned his EdD from Temple University. A lifelong lover of education, John gave back throughout his life, spending his professional career in a variety of teaching and school administration roles, driven by the knowledge that this important work changed lives and futures.
After retirement as the assistant to the superintendent of the Wilson School District, he taught at Wor-Wic Community College and with prison GED programs.
He was happiest being with his family, being on his boat crabbing or fishing, long distance bicycling, running, cooking his coal region favorites, touring Gettysburg National Military Park, and quoting The Godfather or Shakespeare.
Watching Temple basketball or football with his beloved wife, Dorie, was also a favorite pastime and they were married for almost 47 years.
He was a member of Prince of Peace Episcopal Church in Gettysburg and before that St. Paul’s By-The-Sea in Ocean City, Md., where he volunteered in the food pantry.
He was predeceased by his parents Emma(Recla) Skinkus and Alfred Skinkus of Minersville, and survived by his wife, Dorie (Bryden) Skinkus; sister, Joan (John) Markovich; daughters, Valerie Skinkus, and Danielle (Mike) Jupina; son, Michael Skinkus; also grandchildren, Madeline and Ben Jupina.
He will be greatly missed. A memorial service will held in the spring.
Donations can be made to your favorite charity in John’s name or to The Better Angels Society, Temple University, Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements were handled by the Cremation and Burial Society of PA.
