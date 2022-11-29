Philip J. Wagaman, 88, passed Monday, November 28, 2022, at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg. He was the husband of the late Marguerite R. (Hartlaub) Wagaman, who passed March 4, 2000.
Philip was born March 29, 1934, in Abbottstown, the son of the late Maurice L. and Mable B. (Altland) Wagaman.
Philip was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Abbottstown, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Philip is survived by three sons, Andrew J. Wagaman and his wife Cindy of Bendersville, Al D. Wagaman and his wife Chris of Keymar, Md., and Thomas M. Wagaman of Phoenix, Ariz.; three daughters, Jeanette M. Gelsinger and her husband Paul Steven of Orrstown, Jacquelyn M. Wagaman and her companion Bobby of Phoenix, Ariz., and Annmarie E. Kane and her husband Jim of Reading; two daughters-in-law, Deb Reecher of Gettysburg, and Fran Wagaman of Abbottstown; 20 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren' and two great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by three sons, John P., Joseph A., and James W. Wagaman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 6084 W. Canal Road, Abbottstown, with Rev. Philip Burger officiating. Burial will be in New Oxford Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Monday, from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
