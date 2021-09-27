Ret. MSgt. Daniel Lee Hemmerly, 73, of Gettysburg, died peacefully at his home Saturday, April 4, in the presence of his wife and sons
Born October 2, 1946, in Tiffin, Ohio, he was the son of the late Cecil and Mary Etta Hemmerly. He is survived by his wife, Donamae Boyd Hemmerly, with whom he shared over 38 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife Donamae, Dan is survived by three children, Melissa West and her husband Jerome of Bunkie, La., Tony Hemmerly and his wife Hollie of Jacksonville, Fla., and Matt Hemmerly and his wife Claire of Chicago, Ill.; six grandchildren, Katie LeBlanc and husband Jordan, and Dylan West and wife Shanna of Louisiana, and Hailey Hemmerly, Ashley Hemmerly, Danny Hemmerly and Audrey Hemmerly of Jacksonville, Fla.; and five great-grandchildren, Carter West, Lily West, Emilie West, Adam West and Khloe LeBlanc, all of Louisiana. Dan is also survived by a sister Jane (Dave) Browne of Ft. Myers, Fla.; a brother Richard (Jan) Hemmerly of Kokomo, Ind.; a number of nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Janet Boyd; and a large extended family and many friends.
A memorial service with full military honors will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Dan’s memory be made to Gettysburg Hospital Foundation, Adams County Cancer Patient Help Fund, P.O. Box 3995, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
