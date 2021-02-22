Alvie Francis Stine Jr., 71, of Martinsburg, W.Va., passed away Feb. 19, 2021.
Alvie was born July 1, 1949, in Maryland to the late Alvie Stine Sr. and Anna (Snyder) Stine. He graduated in 1968 with the last graduating class of Thurmont High. He then went on to serve in the Navy, and retired from the Air Guard after serving as kitchen staff in the Martinsburg VA Hospital.
Alvie loved his dogs. He was well loved by the community, and very dedicated to his family.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory seven siblings, June Price, Nickie Keeney, Wanda Moser (Bob), Carol Fogle (Tex), Vernon Stine, Crystal Andrews, and Bonnie Morningstar; a godson, Jacob Morgan; numerous nieces and nephews; and other family and friends.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mtn. Hwy (US 15N) Frederick. A funeral service will take place at the same location at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.