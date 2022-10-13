Fern B. Klinefelter, 87, of Gettysburg, passed away Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, at the Gardens of Gettysburg.
Fern was born May 8, 1935, in Hanover, Pa., the son of the late G. Burnell and Nadine (Garrett) Klinefelter.
Fern graduated from Gettysburg High School with the Class of 1953. He served in the United States Army Redstone Arsenal, in Huntsville, Alabama. He learned his electrical skills in the Army which served him for the rest of his life.
Fern is survived by his sister, Nancy Heller and her husband Skip; his two nieces; two nephews; and his companion, Helen Sneeringer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Arendt and her husband Gene.
Services for Fern, as per his request, will be privately at the Evergreen Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with his parents.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
