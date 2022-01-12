Brian Phillips, 65, of Hanover, affectionately known as “Squirrel” or “Uncle B” passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 5:55 p.m., with his loving family by his side.
He was born on April 19, 1956, to Glenn W. and Gloria A. Phillips and lived “along the creek” just outside of Hampton for most of his life. Brian attended grade school at Paradise Catholic School, and graduated from Bermudian Springs High School, Class of 1975.
He was a machinist at Abbottstown Industries. Brian was a life member of Hampton Fire Company (UHL), and member of the New Oxford Social and Athletic Club and McSherrystown Moose. Brian was a member of the Hanover Street Rods and the National Street Rod Association.
One of the highlights of Brian’s life was his interest and talents spent restoring antique and classic cars along with other antique items. Brian was an absolute talent at doing body work, paint, along with engine and mechanical work and many other things with his diligent hands and creative mind. He restored countless cars and trucks in his lifetime, usually doing everyone else’s work before his own.
Prior to building the garages that he loved so much, he started out working out of a small shed and prepping and painting cars and trucks in his driveway. This love of cars took him to car shows all over the country. He even created a car show known as the Hampton Fire Company Fall Fest Craft and Car Show, which was widely popular and successful. His goal in life was to put a smile on the face of others.
He loved pets, most recently, his beloved dogs Sandy and Ruben. Brian loved all animals, particularly squirrels and raccoons. Which he has been known to nurture and love as pets.
Brian loved to gather with family and friends. He loved going to “feeds” at the fire hall where he loved to dance and enjoy one of his other loves, classic music from the ‘50s and ‘60s. He also loved having friends and family over in the late summers for his famous corn bakes. He loved to be outside in all seasons but you can count on finding him enjoying one of his favorite pastimes, cutting firewood and hunting deer.
Brian was a simple man, but a live wire! Brian never took the easy way out. He did everything the hard way, always taking the dirt road. His hunting tree stand consisted of a piece of plywood notched out to fit between the tree limbs. And he would climb that tree to get into it, no ladder to be found!
Brian was the loving husband of Patty, whom he just adored. Brian has a daughter Jessica; stepsons, Scott McIntyre Jr. and Tony McIntyre; and seven grandchildren. He also had an immense love for his brother, Christopher Phillips; sisters, Shelly Phillips-Flickinger and her husband Tony, and Tina Smith; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his twin sisters, Faye and Mae Phillips.
Professional services have been entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, where a viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022. Rev. Randall Huber will officiate. Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family asks those attending services to wear blue jeans or a flannel shirt, to honor of Brian.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 897, Rt. 422 Sipe Ave., Hershey, PA 17033; Make-A-Wish Foundation, 2951 Whiteford Road, Suite #304 York, PA 17402; or the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
