James Earl Bohn, age 88, of Bensalem, formerly of York and Orrtanna, died peacefully on Friday, July 23, 2021 at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly, NJ. Born in York, he was the son of the late Roy E. and Ethel (Gladfelter) Bohn. He was the loving husband of the late Gertrude E. Bohn, she preceded him in death in 2019.
James was a graduate of William Penn High School class of 1951. He retired from Columbia Gas, where he worked as a meter reader for 29 years. He was a member of Madison Avenue Church of the Brethren and the York Heritage and Trust Society. Later in life, his enjoyment and knowledge of Central Pennsylvania heritage led him to work for the Gettysburg Tourist Center for 15 years. He loved woodworking and tinkering around the house.
James is survived by his daughter Patricia M. Bohn of Bensalem; his granddaughter Nicole Colley; and her husband Richard of Mount Holly, NJ; his great-grandsons Bryce Fischer and Cole Thornton Colley; his step-granddaughter Darla Lenker; and his step-great-grandson Stephen Lenker.
A funeral service to celebrate James’ life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from the Etzweiler Funeral Home, 1111 East Market Street, York, with Pastor Richard Godfrey officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in James’ memory may be made to Madison Avenue Church of the Brethren, 645 Madison Avenue, York, PA 17404 or Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice at www.samaritannj.org.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Home, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
