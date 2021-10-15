Lorraine T. Barbour, age 90, of Bendersville, died Friday October 15, 2021, at Gettysburg Hospital.
Born February 21, 1931, in Menallen Township, she was a daughter of the late Emory C. and Grace P. (Rice) Tuckey. Lorraine was the widow of Cameron E. Barbour, who passed away in 1996.
Lorraine was an executive secretary for Knouse Foods Inc., a member of St. James Lutheran Church, where she was an active member of the ULCA, a Sunday school teacher for 20 years, and sang in the choir. She was a member of the Bendersville Cemetery Board, the Red Hat Society and volunteered at the Gettysburg Hospital Thrift Shop and Meals on Wheels.
Lorraine is survived by her sister, Nadine T. Oyler of Biglerville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Helen Wolff, Doralyn Golden, Vesta Warren, Wilmore Tuckey, Keith Tuckey and Janet Knouse.
Professional services have been entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Friends will be received from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 2:15 p.m. at Bendersville Cemetery with Vicar Michael Faust officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. James Lutheran Church, 126 Church St., PO Box 449, Bendersville, PA 17306.
