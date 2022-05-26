Donald Leroy Heller, age 96, went to be with his loving wife Treva and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, May 23, 2022. Don was born in a farmhouse near York Springs, to Marx D. and Bessie E. Heller (nee Hudson) on August 14, 1925. He was preceded in death by his brother Marx D. Heller and his wife Janet, his sister Mary M. Bruno (nee Heller) and her daughter Angela M. Bruno, and his brother Clair E. Heller.
Don grew up on a variety of farms near Gettysburg. He attended Biglerville High School where he graduated as valedictorian in 1943; he was the third of his siblings to achieve this honor. He then attended Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pa., graduating in 1952 obtaining his bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering.
This was a busy time for him, as he had accepted a position with Chrysler Corporation in Detroit, Mich., and married his loving wife, Treva, on June 9, 1952; they were happily married for 67 years. While working for Chrysler, he was accepted into the Chrysler Institute wherein he earned his master’s degree in automotive engineering in 1954.
In his free time, Don was proud to volunteer as a leader for Junior Achievement to assist blossoming entrepreneurial minds. He was very involved in the churches he attended where he participated more “behind the scenes” in activities such as lawncare, treasurer, and ushering. He was an active participant in several golf leagues amid his time after work.
During their later years, Don and Treva spent their winters in Ft. Myers, Fla., with their many church friends. They greatly enjoyed traveling be it by plane or by car, to destinations such as the Bahamas, Mexico, Aruba, Jamaica, Hawaii, and various locations across the continental United States. Don was a kind, gentle, and loving soul who will always be remembered for his generosity and mild-mannered ways; he will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He is survived by his daughters, Patricia Crouse Batur, Virginia Heller (Clyde) Williamson, and Barbara Heller (Steve) Springsdorf,; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Don loved to spend time with all the family listed above for gatherings of any kind and his presence will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the charity of your choosing. Both Don and Treva will be memorialized with a celebration of their lives at a future date.
We would like to thank the staff at Kindred Hospice in Grand Rapids, Mich., for their assistance in this difficult time. Additionally, we would like to thank our in-home nurse, Rose, for her diligence, love, kindness, care, and expertise in the care of Don in his last years.
No formal services are planned.
