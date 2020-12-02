Sharlie Ruth Pryor (Shreve) Deschaines, age 84 of Tucson, Ariz., died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Peppi’s House — TMC Hospice, Tucson, Ariz.
Mrs. Deschaines was born May 6, 1936, in Gettysburg. She was the daughter of the late Charles R. and Ruth V. Pryor of Carlisle. She is survived by her husband, Edward L. Deschaines of Tucson Ariz.;, a sister, Helen P. Daniels of Gardners; a brother, Richard L. Pryor of Carlisle; two sons, Richard A. Shreve Jr., of Marietta, Pa. and Tony J. Shreve of Gettysburg; a daughter, Ramona Markovic of Azle, Texas; and eight grandchildren.
Mrs. Deschaines was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard A. Shreve, Sr. from Carlisle, who passed away in 1982 and a sister, Charlene (Dolly) L. Atha from Aspers, who passed away in 2017. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Tucson, AZ.
She was cremated in Arizona.
