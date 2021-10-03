Freda M. Dehoff passed away peacefully on Sept. 29, 2021. She was 71. Freda has now joined her beloved parents, Dagon A. and Phyllis M. Dehoff in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She was born in York, raised in Littlestown, and graduated from Littlestown High School Class of 1967. Freda was a graduate of Messiah College where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in History and a graduate of Shippensburg University where she received her Master’s Degree in Elementary Education.
In 1970, she moved to New Jersey. For 16 years, Freda taught junior and senior high school English and history at the Bethel Christian School in Egg Harbor, New Jersey. She retired from teaching and moved to Marlton where she lived and worked at Wiley Mission. Freda retired as the Supervisor of Housekeeping.
She spent many years happily caring for her parents and many others in the Wiley community. People were drawn to Freda because she had a peace about her which she would attribute to her relationship with Jesus. His Holy Spirit made Freda a comfort to those around her. She loved to write, published books and had a gift for poetry. Freda spent many years involved in the Prayer Ministry of the World Gospel Mission. She was a prayer warrior for anyone who needed it. Second only to her faith, was her love for her parents and family. She is lovingly survived by many cousins, the Gilmore Family and her beloved family at the Wiley Mission. She will be dearly missed until the day we are reunited in Heaven.
Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Wiley Church 99 East Main Street Marlton where a Funeral Service will be held at 7pm. The service will be livestreamed and recorded. Burial will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at noon at the Mount Carmel Cemetery in Littlestown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Freda’s memory to her beloved Wiley Mission 99 East Main Street Marlton NJ 08053. Funeral services directed by Bradley Funeral Home, Marlton NJ.
