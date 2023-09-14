God received another beautiful Angel on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.
Nadine Emma Sentz, 86, of Hanover, Pa., and formerly of Littlestown, went to be with the Lord and her loving husband.
Born September 2, 1937, in Littlestown, she was the daughter of the late William and Marie (Ohler) Fissel. Nadine was the loving wife of the late Donald L. Sentz, with whom she shared 46 years of marriage, until his passing on October 22, 2001.
Nadine was a 1955 graduate of Littlestown High School and immediately upon graduation, she married the love of her life, Donald. One of Nadine’s greatest blessings was the gift of six children, whom she dedicated her life to and loved unconditionally. Being a mother and grandmother were her greatest joys, and what she was most proud of. She watched her grandchildren play sporting events attended dance recitals, and cherished every moment spent with them.
She had a special gift of hospitality and offered a seat at the family table to everyone who entered her home. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Nadine was truly blessed and could feel the warmth of her love and kindness. She loved to entertain her family with her fine cooking and baking, she made hundreds of pounds of her famous chocolate, peanut butter and marshmallow fudge that was enjoyed by everyone. She was skilled in preserving the garden harvest, baking pies, sewing, playing the organ and piano and had a passion to spread God’s love.
Nadine sacrificed everything for her family-she gave it her all.
Nadine was a life-time member of St. James UCC, of Littlestown, where she was the organist and pianist for 40-plus years, in addition to leading the children’s and adult choirs for many of those years. She was a member of the Sunday school, the Ladies’ Aid Society, she served as a deacon and elder of the Church Consistory and cleaned the church and Sunday school with her family for many, many years. Nadine also worked at the Littonian Shoe and the Jack Tar sewing factories. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and cherished her many friends there.
Survivors include six children, Bill Sentz and wife Roxie, Wayne Sentz and wife Lori, Doug Sentz and wife Jane, Bonnie Forbes and husband Tony, Pamela Sturgeon and husband Dave, Danny Sentz and wife Debora; 12 grandchildren; Michelle (Terrick) Mathis, Jamie (Jerry) Zartman, Andy (Kristi) Sentz, Dusty Sentz, Emily (Mike) Svrcek, Sylvia Sentz and fiancé Nolan Myers, Doug Sentz Jr. and fiancée Kaylee Knox, Amanda (Mike) Reiblich, Shaylee Sturgeon and fiancé Shawn Wolford, Luke Sturgeon, Becky (Nate) Voss, Corey (Sara) Hoch and 17 great- grandchildren 10 great great grandchildren and a brother Fred Fissel. She was predeceased by her sister Myrna Myers and granddaughter Maria Milhimes
Funeral Service is Monday, Sept 18, at 11 a.m. at St. James UCC, Littlestown, with Rev. Scott Aument and Rev. Dan Mikesell officiating. Viewing is Sunday from 3 — 7 p.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown and 10 -11 a.m. Monday at church. Interment is in St. James Cemetery.
Memorials in Nadine’s name may be sent to her church @1200 Harney Road,Littlestown, PA 17340.
Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com
