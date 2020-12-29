Barbara M. Angstadt, age 83, of Gettysburg, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at Doey’s House in Hagerstown. She was born Monday, Oct. 4, 1937 in Aspers the daughter of the late John and Ruth (Little) MacBeth.
Barbara graduated from Biglerville High School in 1955. She graduated from Linden Hall Jr. College in 1958 with a Liberal Arts degree. She was employed by Dr. Harbach as a physician’s assistant in Gettysburg for at least 20 years. She was a member of Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, and served as secretary of the Gettysburg Civil War Round Table for 15 years.
Barbara loved history and her animals. She walked her dog every morning, noon and night. She babysat her grandchildren, of whom she was very proud.
She is survived by two daughters, Angela R. Angstadt of Gettysburg, Lisa A. Angstadt of Gettysburg; one son, John D. and wife Tracy Angstadt of Biglerville; and two grandchildren, Benjamin and Megan. She was preceded in death by her sister, Doris Oyler.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Graveside services will be private in the Bendersville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Forever Love Rescue, 39 Queen St., Gettysburg, PA 17325. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
