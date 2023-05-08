Donna J. (Ford) Lloyd, 86, went home to the Lord Saturday, April 29, 2023, at her home surrounded by loving family. She was the wife of the late John W. “Jack” Lloyd, her husband of 67 years, who passed January 18, 2021.
Donna was born December 19, 1936, in Kewanee, Ill., the daughter of the late Donald M. and Dorothy J. (Gorham) Ford.
She met her wonderful husband while serving milkshakes at The Sweet Spot and they married on September 26, 1953. Two weeks after marriage, Donna stayed home to finish high school while Jack served in the Korean War. After he returned, they both took classes at Moody Bible Institute while starting a family.
Once her three children were in school, Donna went back to work for Elgin School District U46, serving as a secretary and in community relations for 33 years. Donna spent her whole life sharing God’s love by serving others, most recently through Camp Eder, Word of Life Ministries, and The Brethren Home Community. Always widely active in her church and community, she gave countless hours in roles such as PTA president, leading Sunday school and Awana, supporting her kids’ activities, and even helping at the local animal shelter.
Donna was always up for a new adventure or experience, whether it was following Jack on endurance motorcycle races, taking miles long bicycle trips, traveling to a new country, volunteering to teach English in South Korea, or starting to learn French at the age of 85. Donna and Jack traveled across the entire US and Canada more than once on their motorcycle and with their camper. They were passionate about studying the Bible and attending gospel music concerts, which they regularly enjoyed with dear friends.
Donna was beloved by her family who treasured her. She is survived by a son, Steven P. Lloyd of Elgin, Ill.; two daughters, Barbara J. “Bobbie” Petracca and her husband Mark of New York City, N.Y., and Wendy S. Atkinson and her husband T.J. of Brookeville, Md.; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Kathleen J. Minorik, of Mt. Pleasant, Wisc. She was predeceased by a baby brother, Donald H. Ford.
A memorial service will be held on May 13 at 2 p.m. at the Nicarry Meeting House of The Brethren Home Community, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund of The Brethren Home Community.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
