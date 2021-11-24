Margaret V. “Margie” Lookingbill, 77, of Taneytown, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. She was the widow of Robert L. Lookingbill, Sr. who died in 2007. Born Dec 22, 1943 in Waynesboro, Margaret was the daughter of the late Joseph G. and Dorothy E. (Smith) Wilson. She was a homemaker.
Surviving are her children: Molly Musselman and David of Bonneauville; Barbara Boone and George of Beaufort, North Carolina; Cassie Lewis and George of Gettysburg; David W. Lookingbill and Lisa Ann of Littlestown; Robert L. Lookingbill, Jr. of York; her 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her sister, Shirley Jones and Larry of Pittsburgh. Margie was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Wilson and her sister, Patricia Toms. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Harney, where she enjoyed volunteering at church functions and being a greeter. Margie liked walking, swinging on her swing, spending time with her family and hanging out with her best friend, Stanley Hanson.
Funeral Service is Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with The Rev. Charles Marshall officiating. Viewing is Monday 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment is in Mountain View Cemetery, Harney. Memorials in Margaret’s name may be sent to her church at 5918 Conover Rd. Taneytown, MD 21787. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
