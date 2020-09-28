Grace B. Shultz, 87, of Gettysburg, passed away at her home on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, after a long illness.
Born Jan. 26, 1933, in Fairfield, she was the daughter of the late Alvin Paul and Bertha Ellen (Jacoby) Cassatt. Grace was predeceased by her husband, Cletus B. Shultz, who died in February of 2004.
She was a member of the Biglerville American Legion Post #262 and the Littlestown Senior Center.
Grace is survived by her daughter, Barbara Plank of Gettysburg; two sons, Terry Showers and wife Sharon of Friendsville, Tenn., and Jay Shultz and wife Jean of Chambersburg, Pa,.; nine grandchildren, Jason Plank (Stephanie), Joshua Plank, Kelly Showers, Chuck Madden (Karlie), Chad LeBlanc (Janel), Joshua LeBlanc (Laurie), Jamie LeBlanc, Jason Hann (Amy) and Racheal Meczywor (Bryson); and a number of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Grace was predeceased by two grandsons, Benjamin Hann and Jay Shultz Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with the Rev. Steve Plank officiating. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, and on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorials to Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
