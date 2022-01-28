C. Richard “Dick” Hartman, 96, of Arendtsville, formerly of Cashtown, died Thursday, January 27, 2022, at his home.
Born in Harrisburg, Pa., on June 17, 1925, he was the son of the late Claire Edgar and Helen (Bittinger) Hartman. Dick was predeceased by his wife, Kathleen (Plattenburg) Hartman, who died April 10, 1995.
He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War serving with the U.S. Army Air Corp. Dick spent many years working for the Pennsylvania Department of Forestry from their Fayetteville, Pa., office.
He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Cashtown.
He is survived by two children, William E. “Bill” Hartman of Hemlock, N.Y., and Joyce A. Ramirez of Haltom City, Texas; and three grandchildren, Sarah Kathleen Bay, Allison Victoria Hartman and Richard Ramirez. Dick was predeceased by a brother, Jay Harry Hartman.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with the Rev. William Schiller, officiating. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment with full military honors provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans will be in the Flohrs Cemetery, McKnightstown.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
