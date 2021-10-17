William J. “Bill” Hinkle, 84, of Fayetteville, died Thursday evening, Oct. 14, 2021 at Paramount Senior Living, Fayetteville.
Born Dec. 27, 1936 in Lewisburg, West Virginia he was the son of the late Ray and Ada (Groves) Hinkle. He was the husband of Marsha G. (Gordon) Hinkle, of Fayetteville to whom she was married to for 62 years.
Mr. Hinkle was a member of Iron Springs Brethren in Christ Church, Fairfield. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and then earned his undergraduate degree from West Virginia University and his Master’s degree from the University of Maryland. He worked for 43 years at the National Institute of Health as Chief Lab Animal Specialist.
In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his son, Gordon Hinkle and his wife Patti, of Damascus, Md.; his five grandchildren: David Hinkle and his wife Natalie, Allison Hinkle, Ray Hinkle and his wife Karey, Matt Hinkle, Erin Bowden and her husband Jamie; 12 great grandchildren; and his sister, Mary Hinkle, of Lewisburg, W.V. He was preceded in death by his son, William J. Hinkle, II.
The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, Oct. 19, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 E. Main St., Fairfield. There will be a graveside service Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Fairfield Union Cemetery with his pastor Rev. Douglas Lichty officiating. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
