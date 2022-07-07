Margaret Mary Harrington, age 33, of Richmond, Va., passed away unexpectedly June 24, 2022.
She was born November 25, 1988, in Mexico City, where her father was stationed at the U.S. Embassy. She had three nicknames: Maggie, Margot, and Seester.
Maggie is survived by her father and mother, Dennis Harrington and Susan Walton of Gettysburg. Maggie was a sweet child who loved to read and watch movies with her father.
Margot is survived by her two best friends, Laura Downes of Atlanta, Ga., and Virginia Pharis (Matt Golub) of Richmond, and many other friends and colleagues who loved and cherished her. Margot was the kindest friend who was always there to listen and went to extraordinary lengths to make others feel loved and appreciated.
Seester (or Seestar) is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Cate Harrington and Bob Greiner; her nephew/”little brother,” Ned Greiner; her nonna, Gina Cozzini; and her grandpa, Bob Condry, all of Arlington, Va. Seester was a beloved member of this family. She got Nutella in her stocking every Christmas.
A memorial will be held at the Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse, 2903 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA 22204, on July 16, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern Time. For details on remote attendance, please email memorialharringtonmm@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or the Richmond SPCA, or adopt a small black cat in her honor.
