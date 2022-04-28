Lee Franklin Walters, 79, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., died Wednesday evening, April 27, 2022, at Harmony of West Shore, Mechanicsburg, Pa.
Born July 28, 1942, in Chambersburg, Pa., he was the son of the late G. Frank and Mary (Gayman) Walters. He was the husband of Charlotte M. (Ganson) Walters, of Mechanicsburg, to whom he was married for 54 years.
Mr. Walters grew up in Shippensburg and graduated high school there. He went on to attend Gettysburg College. He was the owner and operator of Lee Franklin Walters Woodworking and retired from the Pennsylvania State Museum. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of the Camp 15 John Hartranft Lodge in Gettysburg. He was past National Executive and past Department of PA Commanders of the Son’s of Union Veterans.
In addition to his wife, Lee is survived by his daughter, Stacy Lynch of Shippensburg, Pa.; stepdaughters, Angela Hall (Craig) of Galena, Ohio, and Debra Morales (Miguel) of York, Pa.; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his stepson, Alan Large.
A Masonic service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until the time of the services Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfunberalhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.