Marlene N. Collins, 81, of Littlestown, died Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at UPMC Hanover Hospital.
She was the wife of Eugene B. Collins of Littlestown for 64 years. Born July 20, 1940, in Littlestown, Marlene was the daughter of the late Preston J. and Geneva (Lippy) Crabbs.
She was a Littlestown High School graduate and had been employed with Utz Quality Foods, Hanover, for 14 years.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Christopher Collins and Vickie of New Oxford, Thomas Collins and Danette of Hanover, Jackie Warner and Nelson of Hanover, and Leah Morehead and Robert of Lenoir City, Tenn.; her nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her sister, Janet Stambaugh of Littlestown; and her brother, Richard Crabbs of Littlestown.
Marlene was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and the YMCA, both of Littlestown. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
Memorial service is Wednesday, February 9, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church with the Rev. Christopher Thomas officiating. There is no viewing; however, the family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Inurnment is in the church cemetery.
Memorials in Marlene’s name may be sent to her church at 665 St. Johns Road, Littlestown, PA 17340.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
