Bruce E. Pohlman, age 74, of New Oxford, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2022, at his home. He was the loving husband of Beverly A. (Willow) Pohlman; together they shared 51 years of marriage.
Bruce was born in Hanover on June 10, 1948, and was the son of the late Gerald and Agnes (Horwedel) Pohlman. He graduated from Delone Catholic High School Class of 1966 and graduated from Williamsport Technical Institute where he learned how to operate heavy equipment. He then worked in the construction field for over 50 years as well as working on the family farm his whole life, alongside his father, Gerald, and his son, Brett.
Bruce served his country in the Army Reserves, was a member of the McSherrystown Home Assoc., New Oxford Social Club, Littlestown Eagles, and Morris Run American Legion. He also enjoyed sprint car racing, farming, and going to the mountains with friends. He was also a member of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Hanover.
In addition to his loving wife Beverly, Bruce is survived by his children Brett Pohlman and wife Jennifer, Beth Wyatt and husband Chris, and Becci Haifley and husband Chet; and his grandchildren, Jayden, Kolton, Dallas, Skyla, and Gavin. He is also survived by numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews. Bruce was preceded in death by his sister, Marcia Wilcox.
A memorial service in celebration of Bruce’s life will be held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, with Pastor Alex Fabre officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bruce’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
