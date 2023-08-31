James G. Whitmore, 72, of Chambersburg, Pa., passed away August 29, 2023, at Chambersburg Hospital.
He was born on June 22, 1951, in Chambersburg, to the late William Whitmore and Janet Ervin. Jim served in the U.S. Navy from 1972 to 1977 as a Gunners Mate Second Class. He retired from the Naval Supply Support Center in Mechanicsburg.
Since retirement, he enjoyed hunting, trapping, fishing, gardening and spending time with his children.
Jim was a life member of the Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department where he held numerous fire and administrative positions. He was best known for his role as the junior member advisor.
He was a member of Central Presbyterian Church, where he formerly served as a trustee. He was a member of the American Legion Post 0046, life member of the Chambersburg Club, Chambersburg Rod and Gun Club and Pennsylvania Trappers Association.
He was also a life member of the NRA and the North American Hunting Club.
Jim is survived by his wife of 37 years, Marcia (Rife) Whitmore; children, Jeremy (Abigail) Whitmore of Fayetteville, Jessica (Adam) Boyer of Gettysburg, Kristi Whitmore of Pasco, Wash., and Jamie (Micaela) Whitmore of Pasco, Wash.; as well as five grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at the Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2023. This is a casual sharing of memories between friends and family.
Burial will be private at Parklawn Memorial Gardens, officiated by Pastor Scott Bowerman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department, 101 W. Main St., Fayetteville, PA 17222.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.