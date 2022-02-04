Elizabeth “Betsy” Boone Blocher Bucher, 92, of Fairfield, died Thursday evening, February 3, 2022, at her home.
Born November 4, 1929, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late David and Henrietta (Hersh) Blocher. She was the wife of the late Donald D. Bucher, to who she was married for 58 years, before his passing on January 31, 2013.
Mrs. Bucher was a 1947 graduate of Gettysburg High School and a 1951 graduate of West Chester Teacher’s College. She started her teaching career in Orbisonia, Pa., where she taught for 3-½ years before going to teach at Hanover High School where she taught from 1955 tp 1982.
She was also very active in other things throughout the community, including serving as a water safety instructor at Jack’s Pool in Gettysburg, emergency medical technician instructor, Red Cross and Heart Association CPR instructor, charter member of the Cannonaders Square Dance Club, veteran member of the Fairfield Fire Company, EMS secretary from 1977 to 2019, member of the Fairfield Senior Citizens, and worked as a patient actor for EHSF. In her free time she enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, gardening and mowing grass.
Betsy is survived by a number of Blocher, Neely, and Bucher nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Neely, and her brother, David Blocher.
A graveside service will be held at Flohr’s Cemetery, McKnightstown, at a future time to be published in the Gettysburg Times.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or to Trinity UCC, 1126 Old Route 30, Cashtown, PA 17310.
