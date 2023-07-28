Gage Jacob Eberhart was a light in this world, loved by so many. Born February 24, 2005, Gage was a blessing to his parents, Jake and Nicky.
He could always make you smile with his goofy antics and sharp sense of humor. His kindness and generosity was felt by many who were lucky enough to know him.
Gage loved anything with an engine, from motorcycles to fast cars and trucks. He loved his younger brother, Gavin dearly.
Gage left us on July 27, 2023 at the age of 18. He left behind his parents, brother, girlfriend Emma, and too many beloved friends and family to list. The loss reverberates through the community. Know that he loved you all. Fly high, my sunshine…til we meet again.
