Gary E. Robinson, age 70, of Gettysburg, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg. He was born November 19, 1951, in Gettysburg, a son of the late Paul and Betty J. (Sharrah) Robinson.
Gary was a graduate of Gettysburg High School.
Gary is survived by his brothers, Richard A. Robinson and wife Val of Gettysburg, Dennis L. Robinson Sr. and wife Sherry of Biglerville, David L. Robinson and wife Cynthia of Orrtanna, Rodney A. Robinson and wife Robin of Biglerville, and Stephen P. Robinson and wife Jacqueline of Orrtanna. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Saturday, April 16, at 11 a.m. at St. Ignatius Loyola Cemetery, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna. Pastor Stan Diehl will be officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Gary’s memory to Cerebral Palsy Organization, 55 Utley Drive, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
To leave a condolence for the family please visit DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.