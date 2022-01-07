Stuart D. “Stu” Mize, 70, of East Berlin, husband of Linda J. Mize, entered into God’s eternal care on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at UPMC Memorial Hospital.
Born on Tuesday, March 27, 1951, he was a son of Harvey Mize and Joan Hodges. He proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War and retired from Harley-Davidson after many years of service.
Stuart was a life member of ABATE, a motorcyclist educational organization, and the Harold H. Bair American Legion Post #14. He enjoyed hunting, was a member of East Berlin Fish and Game Club, and was an avid MOPAR, Chrysler and Harley Davidson enthusiast.
He attended New Life Assembly of God. Stu loved to play Santa Claus and in this same giving spirit and wanting to help others, he donated his corneas to a waiting recipient.
In addition to his wife of 25 years, survivors include two stepchildren, Karen L. Henry and her husband Stephen of Hanover, and Michael A. Kroft and his wife Christy of Littlestown; six grandchildren, Amanda, Stephanie, Katilynn, Electra, Tyler and Dakota; four great-grandchildren, Kaden, James, Madalyn and Briella; and a sister, Christina Mize.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com.
The funeral will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover, with Pastor Joel Everhart officiating. The family will receive friends at a viewing one hour prior to the service.
