Donald G. Hubbard Sr., 96, of Gettysburg, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022, at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg.
Born February 17, 1926, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Frederick and Hulda (Hess) Hubbard.
Mr. Hubbard retired from Adams Electric in 1999 where he was a lineman for 53 years. He was in the U.S. Navy serving with the Seabees during World War II in the Pacific Theater and was awarded the Pacific Theater Ribbon, the American Theater Ribbon, the World War II victory medal and the Philippines Liberation medal with two stars.
Mr. Hubbard was a member of Trinity UCC, Gettysburg, and a life member of the VFW Post 15, Gettysburg. He loved Penn State football and was a season ticket holder for many years. Don loved traveling, mowing his lawn, going for drives and Saturday nights at Lincoln Speedway.
He is survived by his children, Michael J. Hubbard of Gettysburg, Donald G. Hubbard Jr. and companion Melissa H. Redding of Gettysburg, Christina Swinn and husband Scott of Gettysburg, and Sharon Hubbard and companion Gary Miller of Gettysburg; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Mr. Hubbard was preceded in death by his son Scott Hubbard; brothers, Frederick Jr., Raymond, Robert and Clyde Hubbard; and sisters, Lorene “Renie” Hubbard and Doris Werdebaugh.
A service to celebrate the life of Donald Hubbard Sr. will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Dr. Frederick Young officiating. An opportunity to share memories with the family will be on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors conducted by the Adams County Allied Veterans Honor Guard will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg.
Contributions in memory of Donald Hubbard Sr. may be made payable to Trinity UCC, Bell Tower Campaign, please specify in memo line, and mailed to Trinity UCC, 60 E. High St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
To share memories of Donald Hubbard Sr. and to view a video tribute, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
