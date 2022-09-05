Elaine Kuykendall, age 72, of Gettysburg, passed away September 3, 2022, at home. She was born June 23, 1950, in Gettysburg, to the late Robert and Mary (Deatrick) Strine.
Elaine was a retired legal secretary from the Pennsylvania Department of Disabilities, and a devoted member of Trinity Christian Fellowship in Biglerville. She enjoyed bowling, knitting, crocheting but most of all, she loved babysitting her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 35-plus years, Rodger Kuykendall; children, Vickie and husband William Noel of Millersburg, Alan Kuykendall and wife Tina of Biglerville, Shelly and husband Jason Minich of Biglerville, and Travis Kuykendall and wife Stephanie of Gettysburg; grandchildren, LaChelle and husband Zack Russell, Olivia Dosch, Mckenzie Dosch, Sienna Minich and Ayden Kuykendall; sister, LeAnne and husband David Boldosser of Aspers; and nephews, Dru Boldosser and companion Katie, and Eli Boldosser. Elaine was preceded in death by her grandson, Cody Laughman.
Professional services entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A private viewing will be held by her family. Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at Trinity Christian Fellowship, 300 E. York St., Biglerville, on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 1 p.m. Rev. Linda Summers will officiate. Interment will be in the church memorial garden.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Christian Fellowship, 300 E. York St., Biglerville, PA 17307.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
