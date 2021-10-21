Victor L. Reynolds, 87, of Littlestown, died Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover. He was the widower of Marie (Stauffer) Reynolds who died July 13, 2018. They were married September of 1952.
Born January 23, 1934, in Binghamton, N.Y., Vic was the son of the late Grace Raffensberger. He was a 1952 Littlestown High School graduate where he played football, baseball and basketball.
He then served eight years in the PA National Guard and was honorably discharged as a master sergeant.
Vic was employed with Littlestown Exxon for seven years and then with Adams County National Bank for 40 years retiring as senior vice president in January of 1999.
Surviving are his son, Randy V. Reynolds and Dlorah of Littlestown; his daughter, Wendy R. Study of Mt. Airy, Md.; his grandchildren, Matthew Study, Dusty Reynolds and Mindy Astacio; his great-grandchildren, Alexis and Mason Reynolds, Hayden and Cortland Study, and Joie, Delani and Damin Astacio. Vic was predeceased by his son-in-law, Dick Study; and his brother, Dean Reynolds.
He was a member of Redeemer’s UCC, Littlestown. He served many years as an assistant Scout master.
He attended night school and completed various banking courses. He was president of Adams Co. Bankers Assoc. He was a member of Littlestown VFW and FOE. Vic helped many years with the Littlestown Dodgers concession stand.
He loved scouting, carving ducks, hunting and fishing. Vic was an avid sports fan. He was a loving grandfather and great-grandfather.
Funeral service is at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with the Rev. Sterling Fritz officiating. Viewing is 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
Memorials in Victor’s name may be sent to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.