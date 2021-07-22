Betty Lee Wetzel, age 74, of Hanover, Pa., died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a brave battle with cancer. Born January 6, 1947, in Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Lillian Marie Roark. She was the wife of Stephen Wetzel whom she married on October 6, 2001.
Betty was a member of the Littlestown Fraternal Order of Eagles, serving as secretary for several years, Women of the Moose of McSherrystown, and was a life member of the Blue Ridge Sportsmen Association. She enjoyed playing bingo and the tip jars and visiting casinos where she enjoyed gambling, slot machines, and especially the roulette wheel. She also volunteered many hours of her time raising money for the community.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by children, Robin Groft and husband Ronald of Union Bridge, Alice "Jenny" Frantz and William Frye, both of Hanover, and Martin Frye of Allendale, Mich.; stepsons, Corey Wetzel and Eric Wetzel and wife Lisa, all of Union Bridge; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Keesler and Sandy Tuddor; brother, Harold Foreman; and half-sister, Lois Roberts.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, at the Littlestown Eagles, 427 Mengus Mill Road, Littlestown, PA 17340.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942; or BridgingLife (Carrol Hospice), 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
