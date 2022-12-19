Carol L. (Reindollar) Zeigler, 78, of Gettysburg, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at her residence. She was born May 27, 1944, in Gettysburg, to the late James R. and Bertha L. (Frounfelter) Reindollar.
Carol was a volunteer at the SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Gettysburg. She enjoyed antiques and was very passionate about historical preservation, having been the owner with her late husband of their former home that was established in 1787.
Surviving is a daughter, Mindy S. Schriver and her husband Daniel of Bendersville; granddaughter, Danielle R. Schriver; sister, Gail Roth of Hanover; and one niece, one nephew and two great-nephews. Carol was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 47 years, Alvin J. Zeigler, who died February 25, 2010.
Professional Services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., Bendersville.
Memorial services are at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
