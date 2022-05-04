Margaret M. (Becker) Shank, 72, passed Monday, May 2, 2022, at Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of Ray S. Shank, her husband of 30 years.
Margaret was born March 19, 1950, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Oscar and F. Edna (Sites) Becker Sr.
Margaret was a member of Bethel Mennonite Church in Gettysburg.
In addition to her husband Ray, Margaret is survived by two stepdaughters, Christine D. Dell of Hanover, and Jo K. Cifarelli and her husband Joe of New Oxford; two grandchildren, Jeremy and Justin Hemler; her stepmother, Lois Carbaugh of Waynesboro; and a half-brother, Michael Becker of Waynesboro. She was predeceased by six brothers, Ronald Swinger, Oscar Becker Jr., Kenneth Becker, Eddie Becker, Donald Becker and Richard Becker.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Bethel Mennonite Church, 2335 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, with Pastor Dale Brown officiating. Burial will be in York Road Cemetery in Hanover at 2:30 p.m. Viewings will be held on Sunday, 5-7 p.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, and on Monday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
